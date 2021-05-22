Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) was blasted with criticism when more than 300 protesters gathered along Wrightwood Avenue on Thursday.

Representatives of 40 different community groups said the mayor has let the city down, according to Fox 32.

“It’s not enough to be Black, it’s not enough to be female, you gotta be right,” Tara Stamps, a veteran CPS teacher, stated.

The protesters’ signs gave the mayor an “F” grade for policing, education, housing, health, and Chicago’s response to the coronavirus.

“She ran for office as a reformer. What a joke,” one protester told the crowd, according to video footage from WGN 9.

Chicago Sun-Times reporter Tom Schuba shared a photo of the protesters marching:

A protest led by the CTU, Good Kids Mad City and other activists is moving through Logan Square to Lightfoot’s house. Some are holding signs with the mayor’s two-year report card: All F’s. pic.twitter.com/dD9DCAj1Zv — Tom Schuba (@TomSchuba) May 20, 2021

Prior to the demonstration on her two-year anniversary of being in office, Lightfoot announced a $10 million Chicago Works Community Challenge “to fund community-identified enhancements to city-owned properties like parks, libraries & vacant lots,” she wrote in a tweet:

Our residents know what their communities need best. On my two-year anniversary in office, I’m announcing the $10M #ChicagoWorks Community Challenge to fund community-identified enhancements to city-owned properties like parks, libraries & vacant lots. https://t.co/1EinFfDU9X pic.twitter.com/yEJMKTwjwe — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) May 20, 2021

According to the city’s website:

The Mayor has announced a new Chicago Works Community Challenge – a $10M community investment award that will make seven awards of up to $1.5M for each of Chicago’s 7 planning districts. Awards will be issued to fund community identified enhancements to city-owned properties including public parks, schools, libraries, or city-owned vacant lots in residential zones through the Chicago Works capital plan. The City expects to award projects like playground improvements in parks, co-working space or meeting room upgrades in libraries and schools, and community gardens or playgrounds on vacant lots.

Meanwhile, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) criticized the mayor on Friday and called for her to resign as it was revealed Lightfoot only gives interviews to journalists of color, Breitbart News reported.

“Mayor Lightfoot’s blatant anti-white racism is abhorrent,” Gabbard wrote in a social media post. “I call upon President Biden, Kamala Harris, and other leaders of our county—of all races—to join me in calling for Mayor Lightfoot’s resignation.”