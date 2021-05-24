First Democrat Challenger Announces Run Against Chuck Grassley

Dave Muhlbauer is the first Democrat to launch a campaign challenging the long-time incumbent Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley (IA) for one of Iowa’s U.S. Senate seats in the 2022 midterm elections.

The Democrat and fifth-generation farmer said Monday in his announcement video, Iowa is home, and the farmland is in his blood.

He continued to say, “I grew up a Democrat. My dad was a Democrat. My grandpa Louis was a Democrat,” then added, “We are the old-school, farming, labor Democrats. We are for that middle class.”

Muhlbauer said a lot of farmers he has spoken to say, “Democrats are leaving the rural areas high and dry,” and Muhlbauer believes “people are just fed up” since everyone is “stretched thin.”

He wants to help try to improve the lives of Iowans by “expanding access to health care, technologies like broadband and fiber optic Internet, combating climate change through sustainable agriculture, and raising wages,” according to KLJB.

The farmer told KMTV he plans to make campaign stops across Iowa in the coming days, including events in Mason City, Cedar Falls, Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Dubuque, Davenport, Des Moines, and Sioux City.

I'm a 5th generation, farming, labor Democrat. I operate my family farm here in Iowa. I'm running for U.S. Senate to fight for working people. We can defeat Chuck Grassley – but I need your help. Watch the video & then chip in to help build our campaign: https://t.co/DPPR2wVD19 pic.twitter.com/YWvsgwcwvo — Dave Muhlbauer (@DaveMuhlbauer) May 24, 2021

Grassley has yet to announce his run for reelection. The National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman, Rick Scott (R-FL), when talking about Grassley, has reportedly said, “He hasn’t announced, but I think he’s going to run.”

Grassley previously said, “I tell Rick Scott the same thing I told you: I’m going to make up my mind September, October, November.”