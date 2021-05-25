Upon the news of Murphy backtracking and wanting to keep her seat, instead of facing Demings in a primary, Duke told Breitbart News exclusively he “thinks it speaks to her motivations politically.” He added, “It sounds like she’s more so in it for her own political gain and pursuing, what’s best for herself and her political career, rather than the American people.”

Duke said he “wants to serve the people well,” as he did in the military and not play politics like Murphy.

He continued to say the three main things he believes will be a key factor in the race are border security, election security, and the amount of taxes President Joe Biden and the far-left are trying to put on the American people.

On border security, he said, “our politicians have compromised for way too long on this. We need to establish a secure border.” He said the United States “needs to ensure the elections are secure,” since those problems threaten the nation’s security.

Lastly, the tax increases Biden is putting forth are “scary,” he said. Being a father of five, he could tell the tax rates can hinder the nation’s growth.