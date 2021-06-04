CDC Director Encouraging Vaccinations for Children 12 and Older

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky is encouraging parents to vaccinate their children who are 12 and older, pitching it as “one of the best ways to protect them from getting very sick” with the Chinese coronavirus.

“As parents, we want to keep our kids safe. Getting your children 12 & older vaccinated is one of the best ways to protect them from getting very sick w/ #COVID19. Vaccines are safe & effective,” she wrote, urging parents to talk with their child’s doctor and find an appointment to get their child vaccinated:

Walensky failed to mention that children remain low-risk.

The push comes as the Biden administration seeks to have 70 percent of the U.S. population vaccinated by July 4th. The White House recently teamed up with Snapchat in an effort to reach the younger generation and encourage them to get vaccinated as well.

The app featured an augmented reality lens which allowed the user to “ask” one of four coronavirus-related questions to leaders and experts, including President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett.

“Hey, folks. We have to get vaccinated,” Biden said on the filter, contending virus variants are “affecting young people” but failing to provide any details backing up his grandiose statement.

“Getting the vaccine can prevent you from spreading it to your friends and to your family. Let’s end the COVID crisis once and for all,” Biden concluded.

But as Breitbart News detailed, the president “failed to note that the risk factors, particularly for younger people contracting the virus, are extremely low, lower than original estimates issued over a year ago.”

“According to Worldometer figures, last updated May 14, the Infection Fatality Rate (IFR) stood at 1.4 percent, with 98.6 percent of those contracting the virus recovering,” Breitbart News reported at the time.

According to the CDC’s data, last updated June 3, 136,644,618 people in the U.S. are “fully” vaccinated, representing 41.2 percent of the population. However, 50.9 percent of the population has received “at least one dose.”

The vast majority of those who are considered “fully vaccinated” opted for the non-traditional Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which the CDC says “teach[es] our cells how to make a protein—or even just a piece of a protein—that triggers an immune response inside our bodies.”

Over 70 million of those “fully” vaccinated received the Pfizer shot, over 55 million received the Moderna shot, and over 10 million received the more traditional single-dose J&J shot, data shows.