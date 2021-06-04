Appearing Friday on The Todd Starnes Show, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) hinted that Republicans could launch a review of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s handling of the coronavirus, including a possible criminal investigation.

"We have literally wrecked the greatest economy in the history of the world because Anthony Fauci wanted to be on the cover of magazines" WATCH: Rep. Roy discusses efforts to #FireFauci with @ToddStarnes pic.twitter.com/PrjcmtVUnA — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) June 4, 2021

A transcript is as follows:

TODD STARNES: You were one of the guys who helped launch the viral hashtag #FireFauci. Congressman, these emails that are coming out, what do you make of these? We talking about criminal behavior here?

REP. CHIP ROY: As a former federal prosecutor, I like to dive into this stuff with that mindset before I make an allegation of criminal activity, but here’s what I would say: We know that this arrogant son of a you-know-what has been destroying this country for the better part of 14 months, and the media and social media giants that are putting a two-year ban on [Trump], they are now having to back away from all their limitations and restrictions when any of us said, “Hey, hold on, this virus very likely came out of a lab in Wuhan, how did it come out of there?”

This has been the best example you could have of what happens when you fund federal bureaucrats to go in and make decisions on our behalf, and step in with the power that they have. Think about the power of Anthony Fauci and what he’s done. 100,000 businesses closed, destroyed lives, children wearing masks, mental stuff up, people who couldn’t get cancer screenings. We have literally wrecked the greatest economy in the history of the world because Anthony Fauci wanted to be on the cover of magazines and be in at the cocktail scene circuit in D.C. We’ll go follow the truth wherever it may lead and if that’s criminal investigations, so be it.