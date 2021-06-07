The Vice President’s office clarified a decision by Kamala Harris to hand out cookies with her likeness on them to reporters at an off-the-record visit during her trip to Guatemala.

In a statement to reporters on background on Monday, the Vice President’s office said that cookies were a “gift” from a staff member to the team marking her first foreign trip as the vice president.

“Cookies that were provided to passengers on Air Force Two on Sunday were a gift from a member of the staff,” the statement to reporters read. “The vice president wanted to make sure the cookies were shared with everyone.”

USA Today White House correspondent Courtney Subramanian shared a photo of the cookies on Twitter on Sunday — which immediately drew fire from the vice president’s political opponents.

@vp made an OTR visit to the back of the plane and delivered cookies decorated with the shape of her likeness as well as AF2. pic.twitter.com/TQrUR47Vgc — Courtney Subramanian (@cmsub) June 7, 2021

“Handing out cookies with her face on them as the border crisis rages…,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel wrote on social media. “The modern-day equivalent of ‘let them eat cake.’”

Handing out cookies with her face on them as the border crisis rages… The modern-day equivalent of “let them eat cake.”https://t.co/iInoYGXXp7 — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 7, 2021

“Instead of trying to fix the Democrat-made Biden border crisis that’s wreaking havoc on our southern border, Kamala Harris is commissioning cookies in her likeness,” the NRCC wrote on social media. “Dems don’t take the border crisis seriously and refuse to fix it.”