Poll: Gretchen Whitmer Support Falls After Private Jet, Dive Bar Scandals

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s (D) support fell to 50 percent in a poll released Monday by the Detroit Regional Chamber.

The survey of 600 registered voters, produced May 22-26 by the Glengariff Group, found Whitmer’s job approval has fallen 7.8 percentage points since February, from 57.8 percent to 50 percent. Her disapproval rose 5.7 percentage points to 43.8 percent after she struggled to contain a series of scandals.

Among demographic groups, Whitmer still enjoys strong support among black Michiganders. Just 1.3 percent said they disapproved of her job performance. A majority of men — 51.4 percent — disapproved of Whitmer’s performance, while a majority of women — 56.3 percent — approved of the job the governor is doing.

Whitmer narrowly outpaced President Joe Biden (D) in the state. According to the poll, 47.4 percent of respondents said they approved of Biden’s job performance, while 45 percent did not.

The survey found the percentage of residents who believe the state is on the right track is the lowest since the pandemic began. In January 2020, 44.5 percent of respondents said Michigan was on the right track, while 26.2 percent said it was on the wrong track.

In May, 40.4 percent said it was on the right track, while the amount who said it was on the wrong track nearly doubled to 45.2 percent.

The Chamber poll found overwhelming support for a proposed Voter ID law. When asked about a bill that requires “that every voter coming to the polls present a government-issued identification to cast their ballot,” 79.7 percent said they supported such a measure, while 16.2 percent did not.

The proposal was supported across the political spectrum, the survey found:

100 percent of “Strong Republican” voters

83.4 percent of Independents

58.4 percent of “Strong Democratic” voters

Whitmer has suffered after a series of hypocritical actions were exposed.

In April, Breitbart News exclusively reported one of her top aides, Chief Operations Officer Tricia Foster, traveled to Florida for spring break, despite Whitmer’s public urgings against such trips.

When it was revealed she herself took a trip to the Sunshine State, Whitmer and her staff touched off weeks of controversy by attempting to evade questions and changing her story. Her team recently announced the governor’s campaign committee would pay for the private jet trip, leading the Michigan Republican Party to file a complaint with Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D).

In May, Breitbart News also exclusively reported Whitmer and a group of at least 12 friends reveled at the Landshark, a dive bar in East Lansing. The visit broke her own coronavirus restrictions and she apologized.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays–download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Parler.