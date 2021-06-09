Pinal County, Arizona, Sheriff Mark Lamb appeared Wednesday on Fox News Channel saying Vice President Kamala Harris’s handling of the ongoing border crisis shows that she is “not the right person for the job.”
A transcript is as follows:
BRIAN KILMEADE: Do you know why [Vice President Kamala Harris] wouldn’t go to the border?
SHERIFF MARK LAMB: We’re as confused obviously as she was after that question. This is our vice president, who says to Lester [Holt] “I don’t even know what you’re asking here.” Listen Kamala, if you don’t know what he’s asking, you’re definitely not the right person for the job. She keeps proving time and time again why she’s not the right person for the job. This isn’t an important issue for her, that’s why she’s not coming down, and we are left only to believe that this is exactly what they want. They want this chaos that is coming into this country. That’s why the refuse to address it, her in particular. It’s not a laughing matter. Shame on her.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.