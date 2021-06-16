Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, used the word “yellow” as shorthand to refer to Asian women during a text message exchange with a family member in 2019, according to a Wednesday report.

The Daily Mail reports:

Caroline Biden, President Joe Biden‘s niece, was texting Hunter discussing setting him up with her rich, model friends. In the January 2019 conversation she asked her cousin: ‘Do you want foreign or domestic. I can’t give you f***ing Asian sorry. I’m not doing it.’ The president’s son replied: ‘Domesticated foreigner is fine. No yellow.’ The slur, uncovered from Hunter’s abandoned laptop, is particularly distressing as it comes amid a surge in racist attacks against Asian-Americans.

The revelation comes after Hunter used appeared to have used the n-word multiple times in text messages with his white attorney, according to text messages obtained by the Daily Mail, which reported at the time:

The president’s son joked in a January 2019 text to corporate attorney George Mesires about a ‘big penis’, and said to the lawyer: ‘I only love you because you’re black’ and ‘true dat n***a’. In another text a month earlier he wrote to the Chicago lawyer saying: ‘how much money do I owe you. Becaause (sic) n***a you better not be charging me Hennessy rates.’ Mesires replied: ‘That made me snarf my coffee.’ Hunter added: ‘That’s what im saying ni…’, cutting off the racial slur mid-word, then texted a picture to Mesires.

Further, Hunter’s laptop reportedly contained a meme depicting his father and former President Barack Obama that also included the n-word.

The meme read:

Obama: Gonna miss you, man ‘Joe: Can I say it? Just this once? ‘Obama: *sigh* go ahead ‘Joe: You my n***a, Barack’

Neither Hunter nor Mesires have issued a statement addressing the explosive texts.

Corporate media and civil rights organizations largely ignored Hunter’s slurs. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) did not respond to Breitbart News’ requests for comment on the revelation of the messages.

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, the sons of former President Donald Trump, have called out what the pair described as glaring hypocrisy regarding the lack of coverage of Hunter’s texts, saying their political opponents would have called for their heads if they committed a similar act.

“They would lose their damn minds, it would be the number one story on CNN, MSNBC, and the usual outlets for weeks straight,” Donald Trump Jr. told Breitbart News when asked how the establishment media would react if he was caught using a racist slur.

“Don Lemon, Yamiche [Alcindor], all of the usual suspects would go nuts, but amazingly they are 100% silent on this,” Don Jr. continued.

“The bottom line is the left is not intellectually honest about racism,” he added. “They use it when they can for political gain, and when it serves no purpose it’s totally ignored. It’s a shame that they take something so serious so lightly and in essence make a mockery of all those afflicted.”