Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC) is leading 140 members of Congress against the ATF’s proposed AR-pistol rule and suggesting the rule is a tax on “disabled combat veterans.”

Hudson and his colleagues sent a letter dated June 15, 2021, to Attorney General Merrick Garland and acting ATF director Marvin Richardson, urging the proposed rule to be withdrawn.

They pointed out that the ATF previously recognized AR-pistol braces for the benefit disabled combat veterans receive from them:

The ATF has repeatedly stated, “the brace concept was inspired by the needs of disabled combat veterans who still enjoy recreational shooting but could not reliably control heavy pistols without assistance. Consequently, ATF agrees that there are legitimate uses for certain ‘stabilizing braces.'” If this is the stance of the ATF, then…[the proposed AR-pistol rule] is not an attempt to curb gun violence as suggested by this proposed guidance, but a direct tax on disabled combat veterans.

On June 7, 2021, Breitbart News reported that the proposed rule would designate certain AR-pistols as “short-barreled rifles” and place them under the National Firearms Act (NFA).

The NFA governs the sale of machine guns, suppressors, short-barreled rifles, etc., and requires the would-be purchaser of such guns and/or accessories to be fingerprinted, photographed, put through a lengthy background check, register their firearm and/or accessory with the ATF, and pay a $200 federal tax.

Hudson and his colleagues noted:

This proposed guidance is alarming and jeopardizes the rights of law-abiding gun owners and disabled combat veterans across the country. Should this guidance go into effect, a disabled combat veteran who has chosen the best stabilizing brace for their disability is now a felon unless they turn in or destroy the firearm, destroy the brace, or pay a $200 tax. Furthermore, it could make millions of law-abiding citizens felons overnight. We urge you to take action to correct this injustice immediately by withdrawing this proposed guidance.

