Beach Club Tied to Sheldon Whitehouse Denies ‘All-White’ Claim

A beach club that Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) is an alleged member of is defending itself after “inaccurate and false” reports claimed that it is an “all-white” club with no racial diversity among its members.

Bailey’s Beach Club in Newport, Rhode Island, sent a statement to the Providence Journal on Wednesday and claimed memberships to the club have been extended to “people of many racial, religious and ethnic backgrounds”:

Recent characterizations in the press and in other commentary about Baileys Beach Club are inaccurate and false. Over many years, Club members and their families have included people of many racial, religious, and ethnic backgrounds from around the world who come to Newport every summer. Our membership comes from all over the globe to our small club and we welcome the diversity of view and background they bring to our community.

Whitehouse appeared to defend the club and seemingly insisted that racial diversity among members of the club is still a problem that has not been addressed.

Asked over the weekend for his “thoughts on an elite, all-white, wealthy club in this day and age” and whether those clubs should “continue to exist,” Whitehouse responded, “It’s a long tradition in Rhode Island, and there are many of them, and I think we just need to work our way through the issues.”

Whitehouse was also asked whether there were any minority members currently in the club, to which he responded, “I think people who are running the place are working on that and I’m sorry it hasn’t happened yet.”

Whitehouse released a lengthy statement on Thursday contesting his own remarks, telling Americans that his “assertion is wrong,” claiming there “is diversity in the membership and there are non-white club members” and that he, himself, is not a member.

Whitehouse also stated he was a part of a sailing club that did not feature racial diversity among its members and apologized for “failing to address the sailing club’s lack of diversity.”

