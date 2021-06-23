Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) released a statement Wednesday ripping Vice President Kamala Harris in response to her announcement to visit the southern border this week.

Abbott, in his statement, said, “Harris is ignoring the real problem areas along our southern border that are not protected by the border wall and are being overrun by the federal government’s ill-thought-out open border policies.”

The governor added that if Harris goes to the border and refuses to speak to “residents of the Del Rio sector whose homes and ranches are being overrun by gangs and smugglers,” she will have failed her mission.

Abbott noted Harris has was named border czar by President Joe Biden over 90 days ago. Since then, Texas residents “have had their homes broken into, property damaged, and guns pointed at their heads as cartels, smugglers, and human traffickers profit off the Biden Administration’s reckless open-border policies.”

He added that he “launched Operation Lone Star in March to combat this record-high influx of people and crime.” Abbott noted that since the launch, Texas’s Department of Public Safety has since “arrested over 1,700 criminals, apprehended over 41,000 migrants, and seized enough fentanyl to kill over 21 million people.”

Abbott finished his statement with, “Texas has been and continues to step up to protect Texans and Americans.”

Former President Donald Trump announced last week he accepted an invitation from Abbott to visit the “Nation’s decimated Southern Border” on an official visit. At the time of this announcement, Harris had yet made any plans to visit the border.