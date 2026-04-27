MS NOW’s Wallace: Trump’s Rhetoric Unprecedented ‘Vitriolic Things’

Monday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” host Nicolle Wallace said President Donald Trump’s rhetoric was “some of the most vitriolic things.”

Wallace said, “Some of the stuff is like at two and three in the morning, 12:30. 12:38 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. seem to be when some of the most vitriolic things, like charging former President Obama with felonies, occur. He’s called for the death of Liz Cheney, Mark Milley. I mean, I just want to be really careful in these moments. I mean, when Melissa Hortman and her husband and their golden retriever were murdered, I just don’t remember a lot of calls for a change of the tone.”

She added, “She was a leader in that state legislative body, and she and her husband and their dog were gunned down in an act of political violence. And I think it was the day of Donald Trump’s birthday celebration, a military parade in Washington, and there was no, Governor Walz, I think, tried to call for calm. And it is the same state, Minnesota. I mean, I guess my point is I just want to be careful to be accurate. I mean, Donald Trump’s rhetoric is unprecedented in modern political times, and it is heinous that anyone should ever have to live with the risk of any political violence. I think everyone condemns every single threat of violence, and that any of them, I mean, thank God. Thank God Donald Trump has been protected by the Secret Service and probably always will be, thank God as President Obama is, former President Bush, I pray that Charlie Kirk had had better security rhetoric and speech that you don’t like should never lead to violence. But I think Christopher Wray testified in, at the end of Donald Trump’s first term that the greatest threat to our homeland is now domestic extremism.”

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