Glaude: Trump Believes This Country ‘Must Always Remain a White Republic’

Monday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” Princeton University professor and network contributor Eddie Glaude, Jr. claimed President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration policy showed he believed the United States “must always remain a white republic.”

Discussing a federal appeals court blocking Trump’s 2025 executive order that ended asylum access at the southern border, host Nicolle Wallace said, “I feel like before I even ask you a question, I know from years of having these kinds of conversations with you that this was for all the things Trump has done, this one wasn’t a surprise, and people that voted for him knew this is what he might do. What does that mean now that it’s facing scrutiny in court and pushback from the public?”

Glaude said, “It’s actually a feature of of the American, of the American scene that we we express these deep, sometimes ugly commitments. And then when we’re confronted with the consequences of those commitments, we declare that this is not us. We don’t want to own what we’ve unleashed. And so what we’re witnessing in this moment is a denial in the 250th year of the country, a denial of the significance of Ellis Island as a symbol of the country. And at the same time that we’re denying that, we’re also witnessing the unimaginable violence unleashed as a result of that denial. And it’s all because all that you have political actors who reject America as a creedal nation. They believe in blood and soil. And this immigration policy from around asylum to naturalization to all the things we’re seeing, is actually rooted in these folks believing that this country must be and must always remain a white republic.”

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