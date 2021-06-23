The Trump Organization sued New York City over its cancellation of a contract that allowed the company to operate a golf course in the Bronx borough earlier this year, claiming the decision was politically motivated and should be reversed.

The lawsuit, which was filed with the New York State Supreme Court on Monday, accuses the city and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio of terminating the contract for Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point due to political motivations and an “animosity against President Trump.”

“The City has no right to terminate our contract,” Trump Organization officials said in a statement, according to ABC News. “Mayor [Bill] de Blasio’s actions are purely politically motivated, have no legal merit, and are yet another example of the mayor’s efforts to advance his own partisan agenda and interfere with free enterprise.”

“There can be no dispute that we are not just meeting, but exceeding our obligation to operate a first class, tournament quality daily fee golf course,” the Trump Organization added in the statement.

The alleged wrongful termination of the contract, which was not set to expire until 2023, was terminated earlier this year by De Blasio after the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, an event he used to severe ties with the Trump organization.

“I’m here to announce that the city of New York is severing all contracts with the Trump Organization,” de Blasio said in January. “Inciting an insurrection — let’s be very clear, let’s say the words again — inciting an insurrection against the United States government clearly constitutes criminal activity.”

At the time, De Blasio also claimed at the time that the city’s “legal team has done an assessment, and the contracts make very clear, if a company, the leadership of that company is engaged in criminal activity, we have the right to sever the contract.”

As noted by ABC News, the Trump Organization has been paid $17 million annually to operate two Central Park ice rinks, a carousel and the golf course in the Bronx borough of New York City. The other contracts not mentioned in the lawsuit were set to expire in 2021.

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.