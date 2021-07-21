The Club for Growth charged Wednesday that Senate Republicans supporting the bipartisan infrastructure would mean supporting the $4.7 trillion “radical, socialist, partisan reconciliation” bill.

The Club for Growth sent a letter to House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and Republican lawmakers, urging them not to support the bipartisan infrastructure bill, believing it would only enable Democrats to pass their multi-trillion mammoth social spending bill.

David McIntosh, the president of the Club for Growth, said in a statement:

Any Senator that supports the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal is also explicitly supporting the radical socialist reconciliation bill and $4.7 trillion in total spending. This deal is a gateway drug that will lead to trillions in unnecessary spending and an increase in our debt limit which we can’t afford and don’t need. Democrats have made it clear they’ll refuse to work with Republicans on fixing our debt and deficit problems, and Club for Growth urges all Republicans to end any negotiations with Democrats and instead focus on pro-growth policies to grow jobs and opportunity for all Americans, end expanded federal unemployment benefits that discourage a return to work, and pass a Balanced Budget Amendment.

The Club for Growth explained in their letter to GOP lawmakers:

Republicans Senators’ support for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework would be an explicit accommodation of $4.7 trillion in total spending and expedited passage of the radical, socialist, and partisan reconciliation bill. The so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill is like a gateway drug that would lead to the passage of the $3.5 trillion tax and spend bill. Additionally, this outrageous level of spending could accommodate a partisan increase in the debt limit on a reconciliation bill, as Democrats refuse to work with Republicans to tackle our long-term debt and deficit problems.

The conservative activist group added, “Club for Growth calls on the House and Senate to end discussions for massive increases in federal spending and for Senate Republicans to walk away from the negotiating on their $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending plan.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.