President Donald Trump defied federal health officials for ordering some Americans to start wearing masks again indoors, even though they have been vaccinated.

“We won’t go back. We won’t mask our children,” Trump said in a statement released Tuesday after the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) confirmed their new mask and vaccination guidance.

The former president ridiculed President Joe Biden and his team for failing to learn the lessons of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 by returning to masking orders.

“Brave Americans learned how to safely and responsibly live and fight back,” he wrote. “Don’t surrender to COVID. Don’t go back!”

Trump accused Biden and federal health officials of failing to trust scientific evidence about the spread of the virus, particularly among children returning to school in the Fall.

Reactions to the CDC's 180 on masks from @RepGregSteube @michaelgwaltz @RepRalphNorman @MikeKellyPA @RonDeSantisFL “How many more times will we allow this administration to move the goalposts and stunt our recovery from the pandemic?” https://t.co/B7FrqMoKd2 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 27, 2021

The CDC also said Tuesday all children and school staff returning to school should be masked for in-person learning.

“Why do Democrats distrust the science?” Trump asked. “Don’t let this happen to our children or our Country.”

Biden specifically condemned unvaccinated Americans for allowing the coronavirus pandemic to continue, despite the widespread availability of vaccines.

“We have a pandemic because of the unvaccinated, and they’re sowing enormous confusion,” he said to reporters on Tuesday.

NOLTE: Yes, these lunatics are reinstating a mask mandate over 74 new cases over ten days in a county with – get this – 718,000 residents. Currently, there are only 15 (not a typo) county residents hospitalized with COVID. https://t.co/0JS3zanUSO — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 27, 2021

Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters mask mandates would continue as long as there were significant numbers of unvaccinated people in the United States.

“People need to get vaccinated. That’s the only way we’re going cut this thing off,” she said. “Nobody likes wearing a mask. Get vaccinated.”