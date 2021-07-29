A Thursday poll reveals Republican House candidate Chuck Gray is drubbing incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) in a hypothetical Republican primary match up.

Cheney trails Gray by 40 points in a head to head match up, according to the Mclaughlin & Associates poll. The poll also hands a 72 percent unfavorability rating to Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

The poll does suggest, however, that Cheney leads a race with five opponents, receiving 23 percent of the vote. Gray is next with 18 percent, followed by Anthony Bouchard with 17 percent, Darin Smith with 7 percent, Ed Buchanan with 3 percent, Bo Biteman with 2 percent, and 30 percent undecided.

In a hypothetical three-way race, Gray leads with 25 percent; Cheney garners 23 percent and Smith 14 percent. Thirty-nine percent are undecided.

Moreover, 76 percent of Wyoming primary voters disapprove of Cheney backing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) move to bar Republicans from serving on the January 6 “crucifix committee.” Only 15 percent approved.

Republicans ousted Cheney as GOP conference chair, citing concerns about her ability to carry out her responsibilities.

“Liz Cheney is a bitter, horrible human being,” Trump’s statement read after Cheney lost her position. “I watched her yesterday and realized how bad she is for the Republican Party. She has no personality or anything good having to do with politics or our Country.”

“She is a warmonger whose family stupidly pushed us into the never-ending Middle East Disaster, draining our wealth and depleting our Great Military, the worst decision in our Country’s history,” he explained.