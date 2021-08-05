Report: John Kerry’s Family Jet Flown 16 Times This Year amid ‘Climate Crisis’ 

Climate czar John Kerry’s family jet has flown 16 times this year alone amid what Kerry alleges to be a “climate crisis.”

“The climate crisis is the test of our own times and, while it may be unfolding in slow motion to some, this test is as acute and as existential as any previous one. Time is running out,” Kerry said in July.

But according to Fox News, Kerry’s private jet “tied to President Biden’s point person in the effort to lower greenhouse gas emissions took 16 flights since January — raising questions about how much his family contributed to the problem.”

“Many of these flights occurred within Massachusetts, including Martha’s Vineyard and Boston International Airport,” the report noted. “At least two flights took place between Massachusetts and New Jersey.”