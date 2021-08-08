Joe Biden Goes Golfing, Kamala Harris Brings Cookies to the Senate

President Joe Biden went golfing Saturday, after leaving the White House for a long weekend at home in Delaware while Senators continued negotiating his signature infrastructure deal.

The president traveled to the Fieldstone Golf Club shortly after noon on Saturday and golfed with Ron Olivere, the father of Beau Biden’s wife Hallie, according to the White House. Biden returned home at 2:58 p.m.

Vice President Kamala Harris, however, was sent to Capitol Hill to push the bill forward and be available if she was needed to vote to break a tie.

Harris brought cookies to some of the senators as she reportedly met with Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE), Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) to discuss infrastructure.

One reporter shared a photo of a cookie that Harris brought to her meetings, which included a gold seal on the wrapper.

But Democrats did not finish the job on Saturday. Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) blocked the senate from expediting the passage of the infrastructure bill, insisting that the bill follow regular order.

The infrastructure package continued to advance on Saturday, passing 67-27. Senators expect a final vote on Sunday evening.

The Senate breaks filibuster for the infrastructure bill, setting the stage for the final vote. pic.twitter.com/ccUR8biAlZ — The Hill (@thehill) August 7, 2021

“This is a compromise product crafted by colleagues with big, principled differences, and the senate with the narrowest possible split,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said on the floor before voting for the bill.

He said that American infrastructure was a “core government responsibility” and called for more amendments to be introduced and considered by the Senate.

“I hope senators can work together in a bipartisan way to get more amendments up and continue improving this important bill,” he said.