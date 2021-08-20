Kamala Harris to Campaign for Gavin Newsom in Recall Fight

Sen. Kamala Harris, left, endorses California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, for the 2018 California Governor's race at the Ronald Tutor Campus Center at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Joshua Caplan

Vice President Kamala Harris will campaign in support of California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in what is the latest sign that the embattled governor may use all the help he can muster in the Golden State’s recall election.

Harris will campaign alongside Newsom during a rally in the Bay Area on Friday, August 27, according to the Sacramento Bee.

“I am excited to join my friend and our vice president next week,” Newsom said. “The stakes of this election couldn’t be higher.”

The development follows President Joe Biden’s release of a statement urging Californians to keep Newsom in power, saying the state is on the right track despite facing multiple crises.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, with comedian George Lopez, left, asks farmworker Raul Dominguez how it was after he received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Friday Feb. 26, 2021, at a vaccination clinic for farmworkers at the Dr. Sharon Stanley-Rea Community Center in Fresno, Calif. (John Walker/The Fresno Bee via AP, Pool)

Andrew Cuomo and Gavin Newsom continue to come under fire for their 'mishandling' of the Coronavirus Pandemic in New York and California, respectively. STAR MAX File Photo: 1/31/21 Recall Gavin Newsom atmosphere in Los Angeles, CA.

“Gov. @GavinNewsom is leading California through unprecedented crises—he’s a key partner in fighting the pandemic and helping build our economy back better. To keep him on the job, registered voters should vote no on the recall election by 9/14 and keep California moving forward,” the president tweeted on August 12:

US President Joe Biden speaks as California Governor Gavin Newsom. on a screen, looks on during a meeting with state governors on wildfire prevention and preparedness in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, next to the White House, in Washington, DC on July 30, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Newsom is using increasingly stark language as he campaigns in the final month of a tight recall election, calling it “a matter of life or death” that voters keep him in office, and he is increasingly targeting a single Republican candidate: talk show host Larry Elder.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 16: California Gov. Gavin Newsom looks on during a news conference with California attorney General Xavier Becerra at the California State Capitol on August 16, 2019 in Sacramento, California. California attorney genera Xavier Becerra and California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the State of California is suing the Trump administration challenging the legality of a new “public charge” rule that would make it difficult for immigrants to obtain green cards who receive public assistance like food stamps and Medicaid (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images).
Mail-in voting has already started, and Democrats worry their voters are less aware and motivated than Republicans, who gathered the signatures that gave voters a chance to boot Newsom from office a year early. Election Day is September 14, but most votes will be cast before then.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

