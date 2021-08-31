Elected Republicans demanding President Biden’s resignation swelled to 38 on Tuesday with cries that Vice President Kamala Harris might be a better option.

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) demanded Biden’s resignation for manufacturing the Afghan “nightmare” evacuation, so the nation could begin to heal and “unite” our nation. Higgins also noted Harris may be a better choice for president. “You put her in office, let’s see what she’s got,” Forbes reported Higgins said.

“Mr. President, if you have an ounce of respect for your 50 years of service to this nation and to move forward towards healing, to unite our nation, to get past this nightmare that you’ve created then by God, man, resign,” Higgins said outside the Capital building.

Rep. John Rutherford (R-FL) on Tuesday also called for Biden’s immediate resignation “or face impeachment proceedings in the house.”

“It’s official, President Biden has left Americans stranded at the hands of the Taliban. He now must resign immediately or face impeachment proceedings in the House,” Rutherford said. “There WILL be accountability for his despicable actions!”

Rep. Jerry Carl (R-AL) co-sponsored a resolution Tuesday calling on Biden to “resign immediately,” having proved “himself to be unfit to lead our nation and serve as our Commander in Chief.”

Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-NM) stated that Biden and his whole “senior brass” should resign, including Secretary of State Blinken, Defense Secretary Austin, and Gen. Mark Milley.:

A disgraceful dereliction of duty by President Biden and senior brass. @SecBlinken, @SecDef, and Gen. Milley @thejointstaff should resign and hand the reins to leaders who actually want to protect Americans and the brave men and women who serve in our military.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel also called on Biden to resign for abandoning Americans in a now Taliban-controlled country.

The following names are the elected Republicans demanding Biden’s resignation:

Rep. Jim Banks (IN), Rep. Andy Biggs (AZ), Rep. Elise Stefanik (NY), Rep. Claudia Tenney (NY), Rep. Jeff Van Drew (NJ), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), Rep. Lance Gooden (TX), Rep. Byron Donalds (FL), Rep. Ronny Jackson (TX), Rep. Greg Steube (FL), Rep. Mike Garcia (CA), Rep. Jody Hice (GA), Rep. Vicky Hartzler (MO), Rep. Brian Mast (FL), Rep. Debbie Lesko (AZ), Rep. Clay Higgins (LA), Rep. Jerry Carl (AL), Rep. John Rutherford (FL), Rep. Madison Cawthorn (NC), Rep. Yvette Herrell (NM), Rep. Kat Cammack (FL), Rep. Tom Rice (SC), Rep. Lauren Boebert (CO), Rep. Mike Waltz (FL), Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (PA), Rep. Mark Green (TN), Rep. Lee Zeldin (NY), Rep. Warren Davidson (TN), Rep. Kevin Hern (OK), Rep. Barry Loudermilk (GA), Rep. Roger Williams (TX), Rep. Jackie Walorski (ID), Rep. Mo Brooks (AL), Sen. Marsha Blackburn (TN), Sen. Roger Marshall (KS), Sen. Josh Hawley (MO), Rep. Jackie Walorski (ID), and Rep. Mo Brooks (AL).

