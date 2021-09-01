Facebook Removes Alabama Lt. Gov. Ainsworth Post Calling for Biden Impeachment — ‘Against Community Standards on Violence and Incitement’

On Wednesday, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth (R-AL) revealed on Twitter that Facebook had removed his post calling on the impeachment of President Joe Biden, declaring the post went against their “Community Standards on violence and incitement.”

Ainsworth has been a vocal critic of Biden and has on multiple occasions called for Biden’s impeachment, including at an August 21 rally in Cullman, AL that featured former President Donald Trump.

The Alabama lieutenant governor had also penned an oped making the same declaration.

Facebook REMOVED my post for calling out Joe Biden’s failures, citing a violation of standards on violence & incitement. Who wants to tell them the real perpetrator is Joe Biden? I’m fed up w/ Big Tech protecting Joe & the liberals. I'll say it again: it's time to IMPEACH Biden pic.twitter.com/im9kC3Eeox — Will Ainsworth (@willainsworthAL) September 1, 2021

Ainsworth criticized Big Tech and doubled down on his condemnation of Biden in remarks given to Breitbart News late on Wednesday.

“Apparently, detailing Joe Biden’s clear failures as president and calling for his impeachment because of the historic disaster in Afghanistan is not acceptable to the speech police at Facebook,” he said. “With one push of a button, Facebook gleefully silences the cheers of 50,000 Trump supporters at the Cullman rally. Meanwhile, Big Tech allows the Taliban and radical Islamic terrorists to have free rein on its platforms for anti-American propaganda.”

“Big Tech has clearly picked a side, and it’s not the side of free speech,” Ainsworth continued. “Polling numbers show that a majority of Americans think it’s time for Joe Biden to pack up and go home for good. Big Tech just doesn’t want us to say it out loud because it doesn’t fit their far-left agenda. Big Tech is too liberal, too biased, and too powerful, and it must be reined in. I won’t apologize for speaking the truth about Joe Biden and fighting to protect the people of Alabama’s interests.”

Ainsworth is near the completion of his first term as Alabama’s lieutenant governor and is seeking reelection in 2022. He is currently running unopposed.

