Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks (R-IN) on Wednesday will introduce an amendment to the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act to ban the military from promoting ideas affiliated with Critical Race Theory.

“Today, I will be offering an amendment in the House Armed Services Committee to ban racist Critical Race Theory teachings in our military,” he tweeted.

Those ideas include that:

Any race is superior or inferior to any other race;

The United States is a fundamentally racist country;

The Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution are racist;

An individual’s moral worth is determined by their race;

An individual, by virtue of his or her race, is inherently racist or oppressive;

An individual, by virtue of race, bears responsibility for the actions of other members of their race.

Cosponsors of the amendment so far include: Reps. Stephanie Bice (R-OK), Mo Brooks (R-AL), Jerry Carl (R-AL), Pat Fallon (R-TX), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Ronny Jackson (R-TX), Doug Lamborn (R-CO), and Rob Wittman (R-VA).

Banks said in a statement: “Critical Race Theory is a dangerous and radical ideology that has no place in the U.S. military. I don’t know how anyone can justify teaching men and women, who are being asked to serve and protect our country and potentially pay the ultimate sacrifice, that America is a fundamentally evil or racist country.”

Banks, a Navy reservist, has been a vocal proponent against Critical Race Theory being pushed throughout the military.

He has grilled the Navy’s Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday on his decision to recommend Ibram X. Kendi’s book How to Be an Antiracist to every sailor by placing the book on his recommended reading list.

