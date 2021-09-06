Vice President Kamala Harris has been mostly absent as President Joe Biden deals with crises at the border, in the economy, and in Afghanistan, but she will be traveling to California to campaign for California Gov. Gavin Newsom ahead of the recall election that seeks to remove him from office.

Taxpayer funded Public Broadcasting System (PBS) reported Harris will travel to California on Wednesday.

Left-wing PBS’s Jeff Greenfield spoke about the recall, which the media outlet described as “a simple, and yet complicated, political event:”

Under California law, you only need 12 percent of the statewide turnout to sign petitions to trigger a recall. And with paid petition gatherers and with a couple of million dollars in ad money that the Republicans threw into this process, the recall qualified. But it’s the way this happens that’s so bizarre. If I can use that term, it’s a two part ballot. First, should Governor Newsom be recalled, yes or no? If 50 percent say yes, he’s out. Then part two is triggered. Which of the 46 candidates on the ballot should be the next governor? And whoever finishes first wins. There’s no runoff, which is why conservative talk show host Larry Elder, with about 20 or 22 percent of the vote, could be the next governor, even though Newsom got 49 percent of the vote in the first recall.

“What’s the consequence here? If Gavin Newsom is recalled, and if Larry Elder is elected?” Greenfield was asked.

Greenfield answered:

For one thing, Elder is committed to repealing any kind of mandate in terms of vaccinations and masks, he has called global warming essentially mythological. But there’s another very awkward point. Dianne Feinstein, the United States senator from California, is 88 years old. And in recent years, her performance has concerned Democrats who have been urging her to resign. If Larry Elder becomes governor and if Dianne Feinstein has to leave the Senate, he has said he will appoint a Republican in her place to serve the remainder of her term, which would make the U.S. Senate no longer controlled by Democrats. So there’s potentially a lot at stake here.

Early voting in the recall election is already underway and the recall election day is September 14.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter or send news tips to pstarr@breitbart.com.