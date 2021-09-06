No Events for Joe Biden on Labor Day as Vacation Continues

President Joe Biden plans to remain at home on Labor Day, having no public events scheduled to mark the federal holiday.

Biden’s schedule shows he will return to the White House on Monday evening after his three-day weekend in Delaware without public events.

Saturday evening, Biden went to church, visited a family friend’s home, and went to the Fieldstone Golf Club:

Throughout his political career, Biden has boasted of his support for unions and organized labor, but he is holding no events this year to celebrate the American worker.

Typically, Biden talks about the importance of recognizing the dignity of work, the support for organized labor that “brung him to the dance,” and the importance of high-paying union jobs and unions in America.

As a candidate for president, Biden made it a priority to campaign with labor leaders and participate in Labor Day parades.

In 2020, Biden appeared with local labor leaders on Labor Day, one of his few in-person events during the coronavirus pandemic, as he preferred to campaign from his basement.

In 2019, Biden also spoke at a labor council picnic in Iowa.

As vice president, Biden also frequently attended Labor Day events and vocally professed his support for unions.

In 2015, Biden walked and ran in the annual Allegheny County Labor Day Parade as speculation mounted about a possible challenge to Hillary Clinton for the presidential primary:

For 2021, Biden issued a presidential proclamation declaring Labor Day.

“Everything that supports a sustainable middle-class life was made possible by unions, and on Labor Day we honor all those workers —and their enduring movement — that keep our economy moving and make our Nation strong,” he wrote in an email to reporters.