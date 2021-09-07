House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) responded to Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) saying there needs to be a “strategic pause” to the socialist “reconciliation” package.

Manu Raju — an infamous congressional reporter who usually patrols the halls of Congress stalking Republicans — posted a video on social media of himself asking Pelosi to respond to Manchin’s op-ed saying to put a pause on the socialist “reconciliation” package, arguing the “overheating economy” cannot have another round of trillion-dollar spending without having a clearer plan for the future.

“Well, obviously, I don’t agree,” Pelosi uttered. “I’m pretty excited about where we are. Everybody’s working very hard. The committees are doing their work. We’re on a good timetable, and I feel very accelerated by it.” She added:

What you have to know is this is “Build Back Better” with women. And so our women members are — not that the men aren’t energized — but the women that see this as real day transformative: women in the workplace, childcare, universal pre-K, family medical leave, Child Tax Credit.

She said it is “so spectacular” that the Democrats can fit all of this into the socialist spending bill.

Pelosi this AM in Capitol: “Obviously, I don't agree” when I asked her about Manchin’s call to take a “strategic pause” on $3.5T bill. She also said: “why?” when asked about lowering price tag. Asked about Manchin and Sinema: “Well you have to go talk to the Senate about that” pic.twitter.com/XnH7d8TLB5 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 7, 2021

When queried about the price tag the Democrats have set at $3.5 trillion, asking if the number will change, Pelosi said the number is $3.5 trillion, and they “can’t go above that.”

The reporter pressed Pelosi on having the total number be lower because of Senators such as Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ). Pelosi told the reporter to find out from the Senate.

“We’re going to pay for as much of it as possible. It will have far less impact on the national debt then the Republican 2017 tax scam. That 83 percent of the benefits went to the top one percent, and it added $2 trillion to the national debt.”

Pelosi also believes “the plan” is still to bring the so-called “bipartisan infrastructure” bill to the House floor for a vote on September 27.

