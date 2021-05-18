In act of defiance, House GOP members are maskless on floor
Brian Mast
Boebert
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Massie
Mary Miller
Beth Van Duyne
Greg Steube
Chip Roy
At one point, MTG took a selfie of several of the maskless members. $500 fine for first offense; $2500 for second
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 18, 2021
The vulnerable Democrat Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) tweeted in response to Raju, “[For what it’s worth], I believe the mask requirement on the House floor is no longer necessary,” adding he does wear one “because following laws and rules is the foundation of any successful society.”
FWIW, I believe the mask requirement on the House floor is no longer necessary but I wear one because following laws and rules is the foundation of any successful society. https://t.co/FP8jfyJJnT
— Rep. Dean Phillips 🇺🇸 (@RepDeanPhillips) May 18, 2021
Last week, Pelosi said, regardless of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new guidelines, she would be keeping the mandate in place.
The same day, 33 House Republicans signed a letter asking Pelosi to normalize voting procedures and return to maskless House requirements Thursday, the Daily Caller reported.
Additionally, after Pelosi said the mask mandate would remain, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), joined by 31 Republican members, sent Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) a letter demanding the Capitol be open for public access without restriction.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.