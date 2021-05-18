Manu Raju, the chief congressional correspondent for the establishment media giant CNN, has been on patrol to catch Republicans in the House of Representatives violating House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s anti-CDC guidelines for wearing masks inside the Capitol.

On Tuesday, the Capitol Hill reporter tweeted, “In act of defiance, House GOP members are maskless on floor.” Raju had also listed the names of the Representatives: Reps. Brian Mast (R-FL), Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Thomas Massie (R-KY), Mary Miller (R-IL), Beth Van Duyne (R-TX), Greg Steube (R-FL), and Chip Roy (R-TX). He also added, “MTG took a selfie of several of the maskless members. $500 fine for first offense; $2500 for second.”

The vulnerable Democrat Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) tweeted in response to Raju, “[For what it’s worth], I believe the mask requirement on the House floor is no longer necessary,” adding he does wear one “because following laws and rules is the foundation of any successful society.”

FWIW, I believe the mask requirement on the House floor is no longer necessary but I wear one because following laws and rules is the foundation of any successful society. https://t.co/FP8jfyJJnT — Rep. Dean Phillips 🇺🇸 (@RepDeanPhillips) May 18, 2021

Last week, Pelosi said, regardless of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new guidelines, she would be keeping the mandate in place.

The same day, 33 House Republicans signed a letter asking Pelosi to normalize voting procedures and return to maskless House requirements Thursday, the Daily Caller reported.

Additionally, after Pelosi said the mask mandate would remain, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), joined by 31 Republican members, sent Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) a letter demanding the Capitol be open for public access without restriction.