Nancy Pelosi Sounds the Climate Alarm: ‘Mother Nature Is Not Happy with Us’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday attributed recent weather events to anthropogenic climate change and determined that “Mother Nature is not happy” with mankind.

“On another note, we see the wildfires in the West. We see that at home. The smoke — it’s so devastating,” Pelosi said during Wednesday’s press conference.

“As you see the floods of Ida, the storms of Ida in the South and in the Northeast, Mother Nature is not happy with us in terms of how we recognize the challenges [that] face us,” the 81-year-old speaker said.

“[The] climate crisis is real. Human behavior has an impact on it. We have public policy proposals that I hope would be bipartisan. However, the fossil fuel industry weighs in very heavily [on] some of the people in the other side of the aisle,” she continued:

You would think they would have taken the initiative on this, knowing what they do about energy. You’d think they would realize that it’s going to be a judiciary responsibility for them to their shareholders for them to grasp the future. Let’s hope that that will become the case as more public awareness exists as to what our possibilities are.

Pelosi mentioned that climate change was her flagship issue when she was previously speaker and added that Democrats now want to move forward with what she described as “very significant legislation.”

On Tuesday, President Biden toured damage from Hurricane Ida in the northeast, New York and New Jersey, specifically, and delivered remarks, attributing the storms to climate change.

“People are beginning to realize this is much, much bigger than anyone was willing to believe. And the whole segment of our population denying this thing called climate change. But I really mean it,” he said, concluding that “even the climate skeptics are seeing that this really does matter.”

Ultimately, Biden called for the U.S. to take “bold action now to tackle the accelerating effects of climate.”

“If we don’t act — now I’m going to be heading, as Chuck knows, as the senator knows, I’m going to be heading from here to Glasgow, Scotland, for the COP meeting [United Nations Climate Change Conference], which is all the nations of the world getting together to decide what we are going to do about climate change,” he explained, noting that climate czar and frequent private jet user John Kerry is leading the effort.

“We are determined, we are determined that we are going to deal with climate change and have zero emissions, net emissions by 2050. By 2020, make sure all our electricity is zero emissions,” Biden said.

“We’re going to be able to do these things. But we’ve got to move. We’ve got to move. And we’ve got to move the rest of the world,” he added. “It’s not just the United States of America.”