Wisconsin Republican and former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch announced her candidacy for the gubernatorial race in 2022, promising to build a stronger Wisconsin than incumbent Gov. Tony Evers (D) has done.

Kleefisch said she is “running because I have two kids who I want to choose Wisconsin to live their American dreams and one day raise families here.”

Additionally, she said it is “only possible if we start putting the people first. We need safe communities, great education with real choice and real standards, and good-paying jobs.”

Her announcement called out Evers’ weak leadership, noting he “failed to stand up to the left-wing mobs while Wisconsin cities burned. Evers tried to raise your taxes during a pandemic, and his administration let the calls of unemployed Wisconsinites go unanswered after he shut our economy down.”

“I’m a mother, a cancer survivor, and as your governor, I’ll always put you first and never back down. I have the backbone to get the job done and, together, we can build a stronger Wisconsin,” Kleefisch explained.

The Republican also released a campaign video to highlight the “stark contrast between Kleefisch’s optimistic plan for a stronger Wisconsin and Tony Evers’ failed term as Governor.”

Watch:

In the video, she claimed “jobs destroyed, lives were lost, and small businesses were burned because [Evers] sided with rioters” instead of the communities in Wisconsin.

She declared she would stand with law enforcement, willing to hiring more law enforcement and put more law enforcement in high crime areas.

