President Joe Biden ordered widespread vaccination mandates on Thursday, demanding that private businesses mandate vaccinations for their employees.

“This is not about freedom or personal choice,” Biden said during a speech from the White House. “It’s about protecting yourself and those around you.”

Biden used a sharper tone against unvaccinated Americans, lecturing them for refusing the vaccine.

“We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin,” he said.

The president said he “understood” why vaccinated Americans were angry about the continued rise in cases around the country.

“Many of us are frustrated with the 80 million Americans who are not vaccinated,” Biden said.

The president ordered that companies with more than 100 employees to require coronavirus vaccines or test their staff weekly for the virus.

“We’re going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated co-workers,” he said.

He noted the “vast majority” of Americans were “doing the right thing” by getting vaccinated, but that he would make life more difficult for the unvaccinated.

Biden complained that unvaccinated were catching coronavirus and using up hospital capacity.

“We cannot allow these actions to stand in the way of protecting the large majority of Americans who’ve done their part and want to get back to life as normal,” he said.

The president’s announcement is a sharp turnaround from his position last December, when he told reporters he did not support a widespread national vaccine mandate.

“I don’t think it should be mandatory, I wouldn’t demand it be mandatory,” he told reporters at the time.

He acknowledged that the coronavirus pandemic was not going away, despite his best efforts to fight it.

“We’re in the tough stretch and it could last for a while,” he said.

Biden will use a new rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration which could penalize businesses $14,000 per violation, according to reports.

The president repeated that the vaccines were safe and that the government wanted to turn the corner on the pandemic.

“What more is there to wait for. What more is there to see?” Biden asked, noting the vaccine received FDA approval.

Biden also announced he would require all federal educators to get vaccinated and urged state governors to do the same.

He warned state governors who threatened to oppose his more draconian mandates that he would use his executive powers to enforce them.

“If these governors won’t help us beat the pandemic, I’ll use my powers as president to get them out of the way,” he said.