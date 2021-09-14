The newest U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett spoke at the University of Louisville McConnell Center on Sunday where she expressed concern about public perception of the High Court.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell introduced Barrett, who said the court is actually “hyper vigilant to make sure they’re not letting personal biases creep into their decisions, since judges are people, too.”

The Associated Press (AP) reported on Barrett’s remarks:

Barrett said the media’s reporting of opinions doesn’t capture the deliberative process in reaching those decisions. And she insisted that “judicial philosophies are not the same as political parties.” “To say the court’s reasoning is flawed is different from saying the court is acting in a partisan manner,” said Barrett. “I think we need to evaluate what the court is doing on its own terms.”

Barrett commented on her job as the first justice to serve with school-age children.

“I have an important job, but I certainly am no more important than anyone else in the grocery store checkout line,” Barrett said.

“When asked what advice she would give to young women who would like to pursue a career in public service, the justice said she would like young women to know it is possible to raise a family and be successful,” AP reported.

Barrett was confirmed by the Senate in a 52-48 vote last year, a little more than a month after Ginsburg’s death. She was the third justice appointed by President Donald Trump. Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh also were seated by Trump.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter or send news tips to pstarr@breitbart.com