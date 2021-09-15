Pressure Campaign: Joe Biden Summons Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin to the White House

President Joe Biden will meet with Sen. Krysten Sinema (D-AZ) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) on Wednesday, two senators who oppose his proposed $3.5 trillion entitlement spending bill.

The president continues promoting the massive spending bill, which most Democrats want to pass with a partisan majority in the Senate using a budget reconciliation bill. The bill would dramatically raise taxes to help pay for the additional spending for free college, free pre-kindergarten, and subsides for childcare and eldercare.

US President Joe Biden speaks about wild fires and climate change at Sacramento Mather Airport in Mather, California on September 13, 2021. - US President Joe Biden kicked off a visit to scorched western states Monday to hammer home his case on climate change and big public investments, as well as to campaign in California's recall election. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Sinema was spotted by reporters entering the White House on Wednesday morning. The Arizona senator has reportedly been building spreadsheets to make her case for a lower price tag, after signaling the $3.5 trillion bill was too expensive for her.

Manchin signaled his opposition to the bill in the beginning of September, calling for a “strategic pause” in spending, warning of growing inflation.

He later signaled his support for a smaller $1-$1.5 trillion spending package.

But Biden indicated that he could count on Manchin to support his agenda.

“Joe, at the end, has always been there. He’s always been with me,” Biden said last week. “I think we can work something out and I look forward to speaking with him.”

