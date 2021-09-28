‘A Fantastic Person’: Trump Endorses Kari Lake for Arizona Governor

In the crowded field of potential Republican successors to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R), former President Trump has set his sights on Kari Lake, hailing her as a “fantastic person” who will fight for the MAGA movement.

In his endorsement of the former Phoenix Fox 10 news anchor on Monday, the former president highlighted Lake’s previous media experience as proof that she will not back down in the face of fake news propagandists.

Kari Lake is running for Governor in the Great State of Arizona. She is a fantastic person who spent many years working as a highly respected television anchor and journalist. Because of this, few can take on the Fake News Media like Kari.

Kari famously resigned from her Fox 10 news anchor position in Phoenix this past March, citing the news media’s leftward shift in reporting.

“Journalism has changed a lot since I first stepped into a newsroom, and, I’ll be honest, I don’t like the direction it’s going,” Lake said at the time, adding:

The media needs more balance in coverage, and a wider range of viewpoints represented in every newsroom at every level, and in each position. In the past few years, I haven’t felt proud to be a member of the media. I’m sure there are other journalists out there who feel the same way.

In his endorsement, former President Trump further emphasized Lake’s MAGA bona fides, such as her stance against cancel culture and the coronavirus lockdowns.

She is strong on Crime, will protect our Border, Second Amendment, Military, and Vets, and will fight to restore Election Integrity (both past and future!). She is against Covid lockdowns, Cancel Culture, and will end “woke” curriculum in our schools.

The former president concluded his endorsement with a knock against current Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, referring to him as a RINO:

She will do a far better job than RINO Governor Doug Ducey – won’t even be a contest! Kari will make her wonderful family, and the MAGA movement, very proud. Kari Lake has my Complet and Total Endorsement. She will be a great Governor for the incredible people of Arizona!

Ducey has already served two consecutive terms and is not up for reelection.

.@POTUS45 endorses @KariLake for AZ Governor: "Kari will make her wonderful family, and the MAGA movement, very proud. Kari Lake has my Complete and Total Endorsement. She will be a great Governor for the incredible people of Arizona!" FULL STATEMENT: pic.twitter.com/p1QWBaCkHU — Natalie Harp (@NatalieJHarp) September 28, 2021

As noted by The Hill, Trump’s endorsement of Lake will surely catapult her to the top of an already crowded ticket in the upcoming primaries. There are now a total of five Republican candidates vying for the nomination, according to Ballotpedia. Conversely, the Democrats have only three candidates in the running, with former Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs being the current frontrunner.