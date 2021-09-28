Barack Obama: U.S. ‘Desperately Needs’ Biden’s ‘Build Back America’ Program

Appearing Tuesday in an interview with ABC News’ Good Morning America, former President Barack Obama said the United States “desperately needs” to implement the left-wing agenda spearheaded by President Joe Biden.

“I think anybody who pretends that it's a hardship for billionaires to pay a little bit more in taxes so that a single mom gets childcare support … that's an argument that is unsustainable.” — @BarackObama on Pres. Biden’s $3.5T Build Back Better infrastructure agenda. pic.twitter.com/L5jVYF4w65 — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 28, 2021

A transcript is as follows: