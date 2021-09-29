Lindsey Graham Defends Gen. Mark Milley’s Call with China

Appearing Tuesday on Newsmax’s Spicer & Co, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said he is “okay” with Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Gen. Mark Milley’s phone call with China in which he told his Chinese counterpart that he would warn China if the U.S. planned to attack the communist regime.

SEAN SPICER: The call is one thing, and here’s where I think we’re missing the boat here. It’s what he said in the call, the content of the call that’s the big deal here. He told the Chinese “I’ll give you a heads up if something goes wrong.” In your profession opinion, President Trump said if that were true, it’s treason. Is it?

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM: I spent an hour and a half with General Milley and I just didn’t think about it. I spent an hour and a half with him and Congressman Waltz, where he walked me through both phone calls, and it was an intelligence-driven process. You’re a military member. There was intel that the Chinese believed Donald Trump was going to initiate an attack on China to change the narrative for the 2020 race. That is a bunch of BS. His phone call was generated by civilian control working with the military to reassure the Chinese that President Trump was not going to initiate an attack on the Chinese. I am okay with what General Milley did. In the January 8th call was planned December 31st requested by the Chinese. Again, the problem here is not President Trump, it’s not General Milley, the reason we’re in such a bad shape is because President Joe Biden has surrendered our border, turned Afghanistan into a terrorist safe haven, and is weak in the face of China.