Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said Thursday evening that it is “unacceptable” to negotiate a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure bill minutes before the bipartisan bill’s vote.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) scheduled Thursday to vote on the $1.2 trillion so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill, otherwise known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

However, the vote became increasingly delayed as House moderates and progressive clashed over whether to hold the vote before or after the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better Act.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), the chair of the progressive caucus, has led the resistance against the Democrat’s moderate wing. Jayapal told CNN Thursday night that her progressive wing will not break, and they will tank the bipartisan bill if it were to come to vote Thursday night.

“I have never seen our caucus so strong. And I’m a very good vote counter, also, maybe not quite as good as Nancy Pelosi sometimes, but I’m excellent,” Jayapal said.

Sanders, the Senate Budget Committee chairman, said Thursday that Democrats cannot hold a last-minute vote as they hope to pass trillions of dollars in social welfare spending and other leftist priorities.

“It is an absurd way to do business, to be negotiating a multi-trillion dollar bill a few minutes before a major vote, with virtually nobody knowing what’s going on. That’s unacceptable,” Sanders told reporters.

The Senate Democrat budget chair emphasized that the so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill needs to be defeated Thursday. He added that they want to pass a massive bill and it may take longer to pass.

Pelosi released a Dear Colleague letter to Democrats late Thursday night, leaving the public unclear as to whether the House will vote Thursday on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“It has been a day of progress in fulfilling the President’s vision to Build Back Better. Thanks to so many Members and staff, the work is being done. Discussions continue with the House, Senate and White House to reach a bicameral framework agreement to Build Back Better,” Pelosi wrote.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News.