Joe Biden Traveling to Capitol Hill to Beg for Infrastructure Bill

President Joe Biden plans to visit Capitol Hill to push for his $1.5 trillion infrastructure spending bill, the White House confirmed Friday.

The president will meet with the House Democrat Conference, which suggests he will urge them to support his infrastructure bill.

Leftist Democrats in the Progressive Caucus, led by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), demanded that Democrat senators unite to pass a $3.5 trillion entitlement bill before they would support the Senate-passed infrastructure bill.

But Sens. Krysten Sinema (D-AZ) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) voiced opposition to the massive tax hike and spending proposals, refusing to budge despite ongoing meetings and negotiations with Biden and his staff.

The party infighting has effectively frozen Biden’s proposed $5 trillion spending agenda, as his poll numbers continue to slide.

Sinema left Friday to return to Arizona but a spokesperson for her office said she would continue negotiating with the White House.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delayed a scheduled vote for the infrastructure bill late Thursday evening, as it was clear that she did not have the votes to get it passed.

Biden typically likes to spend his weekends at home in Delaware, but his weekend plans remain unclear as the future of his bill remains uncertain.