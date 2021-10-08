Two Dead, Suspect in Custody After Shooting at Senior Living Facility

Two people were killed Friday and a suspect is in custody following a shooting at a Prince George’s County, Maryland, senior living facility.

Police were called to shooting at 9:15 a.m. The incident occurred at National Church Residences Gateway Village, NBC Washington reported.

Police had a suspect in custody just over an hour after the calls came in

One witness said he heard the fire alarm sound then saw a neighbor sprawled out on the floor. “He came upstairs to his place. When I looked out about the fire alarm, he had come out the house, laid prostrate on the floor, arms stretched out, and [had] a weapon pushed six feet in front of him.”

I just spoke to one of the seniors displaced by this shooting. She says she saw the man fire. Witnesses tell me shooter is a resident pic.twitter.com/kexqCqweUL — Brad Bell (@Brad7News) October 8, 2021

ABC News noted that Prince George’s County had just passed the grim milestone of 100 homicides for the year on Thursday night.

Maryland has very stringent gun controls, including an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a fingerprint/registration requirement for new handgun purchasers, and a red flag law.

