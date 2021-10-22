Report: Joe Biden Builds ‘Wall’ Around His Delaware Beach House, Makes America Pay for It

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reportedly shelled out $456,548 to a construction company in Delaware to install a fence around President Biden’s Delaware beach house, according to newly-released records.

A federal contract, reported by the local Cape Gazette on Thursday and by the New York Post on Friday, shows that DHS awarded $456,548 to the recipient, Turnstone Holdings, LLC, according to USA Spending, a website that tracks federal spending.

The description of the contract reads, “PURCHASE AND INSTALLATION OF SECURITY FENCING AT 32 FARVIEW, REHOBOTH DELAWARE.”

The contract’s “start date” is September 21, 2021. The “potential end date” and “current end date” are both listed as December 31, 2021.

“Turnstone Custom Homes is the design/build solution for discerning buyers seeking a quality custom home or luxurious renovation at the Delaware shore,” Turnstone Holdings LLC’s website states. “We are based in Rehoboth Beach, but our reach extends throughout coastal Sussex County, Delaware – from Broadkill to Fenwick and the inland bays.”

The Cape Gazette — which refers to the project as a “wall” — noted:

As of Oct. 20, construction on the wall had not started, but according to the website, it is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Biden purchased the North Shores home in summer 2017. County tax records show he paid $2.7 million for the property.

Also on Friday, White House press secretary called former President Donald Trump’s wall project on the southern U.S. border “feckless,” noting that it cost “billions of dollars for taxpayers.” She struggled to explain why Biden had not visited the border since the 2008 presidential campaign, 13 years ago, on a road trip in which he simply “drove through.”

The contract came to light as U.S. Customs and Border Protection is expected to release a report, which has already been obtained by the Washington Post, that shows that Border Patrol Agents apprehended upwards of 1.66 million migrants during the past Fiscal Year of 2021 (FY21), which ended in September.

Previously, the record for migrants apprehended in a fiscal year was 1.64 migrant apprehensions in the Fiscal Year 2000.

The report indicates that 1.3 million of the total apprehensions occured after changes in immigration and border security policies that were implemented by the Biden Administration after taking office in January, including canceling Trump’s border wall, which was a bollard fence for most of its length.