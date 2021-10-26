Florida Poll: Trump-Endorsed Anna Paulina Luna Leads GOP in Bid to Replace Democrat Charlie Crist

Anna Paulina Luna, Republican candiate for the U.S. House of Representiatives speaks before President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump at a campaign rally Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara
Paul Bois

Former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Air Force veteran Anna Paulina Luna has propelled her to the front of the line of GOP candidates looking to replace Rep. Charlie Crist (D) in Florida’s 13th congressional district.

According to a survey from St. Pete Polls, Anna Paulina Luna has 36.7 percent support from Republican voters in the upcoming primary, far ahead of former Lisa Murkowski aide Amanda Makki (6.4 percent), former Florida state House candidate Matt Tito (2.7 percent), and non-profit founder Audrey Henson.

While indeed indicative of her strong candidacy, Luna still faces a tough battle to secure the nomination, given that 52.1 percent of respondents said they have not yet chosen a candidate, as reported by the Hill.

This Oct. 29, 2020 photo shows Anna Paulina Luna, Republican candidate for U.S. House of Representatives waves before President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump speak at a campaign rally in Tampa, Fla. Court papers show that Luna is seeking a retraining order against William Braddock whom she accuses of stalking her and wanting her dead. Braddock denies the claims and wants to see any evidence against him. A Pinellas County judge on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, agreed to delay the matter until July 9.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

This Oct. 29, 2020, photo shows Anna Paulina Luna, Republican candidate for U.S. House of Representatives waves before President Donald Trump, and first lady Melania Trump speak at a campaign rally in Tampa, FL. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Despite the preponderance of undecideds, the poll also showed that Luna’s support further increased (62.4 percent) when those surveyed learned that she was the only candidate endorsed by Trump.

“The undecided bloc of voters also significantly decreased when it was noted that Luna is endorsed by Trump, falling to 22.2 percent,” noted the Hill. “In a head-to-head matchup between Luna and Makki, Luna brought in 60.6 percent support compared with Makki’s 13.9. Just more than 25 percent of voters remained undecided.”

Conducted through an automated phone polling system between October 23-24, St. Pete surveyed 518 likely Republican voters in Florida’s 13th district.

The sample of voters that were contacted included random samples of registered voters within the boundaries of Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

In this 2014 file photo, then Vice President Joe Biden stands with former Florida Governor Charlie Crist during a campaign event. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

In this 2014 file photo, then-Vice President Joe Biden stands with former Florida Governor Charlie Crist during a campaign event. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Former President Trump endorsed Luna this past September, hailing her as a “great fighter,” committed to strong borders and aiding America’s veterans.

“Anna Paulina Luna is a great fighter who is running for Congress in Florida. She is an Air Force veteran who puts America First, unlike her RINO opponents,” Trump said. “Anna is committed to strong borders, serving our Veterans, and ensuring Florida’s beautiful coastlines are protected.”

“This is an important race because it is ‘key’ to taking back the House. Anna is a warrior, she is a winner, and it’s time for all America First Republicans to unite behind her strong campaign,” he continued. “Anna has my complete and total endorsement.”

Should she clinch the GOP nomination, Luna will be in a strong position to replace Charlie Crist, a Republican-turned-Democrat who will be aiming to oust Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in the coming election. Luna narrowly lost her bid for the FL-13 in 2020 when Crist shored up 53 percent of the vote versus her 47 percent.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.