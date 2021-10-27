More than half a million border crossers and illegal aliens have been released into the United States interior since January, predominately by President Joe Biden’s administration, newly released data reveals.

In a letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) revealed the extent to which the Biden administration is operating likely the most expansive Catch and Release process for border crossers and illegal aliens.

Johnson writes that “limited data” provided to his office by DHS found that the agency had released “at least 500,000” border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior since the beginning of the year. Biden took office on January 20.

Those released into the U.S. interior this year, as of August 31, total about 530,000, with about 273,000 of those released being processed under DHS’s Title 8 authority. Many of these border crossers have been given Notices to Appear (NTA) in immigration court, Notices to Report (NTR) to a DHS office in the U.S., or parole where they can secure work permits to take American jobs.

Of those more than half a million released, over 124,000 border crossers have been processed by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency while 102,000 were Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC). More than 31,000 released border crossers were processed under “other outcomes,” according to the DHS data provided to Johnson.

In addition to border crossers and illegal aliens released by the Biden administration, the data reveals that DHS estimates that more than 344,000 illegal aliens successfully crossed the U.S.-Mexico border since October 1, 2020.

These illegal aliens are known as “got-aways.”

Now, Johnson is requesting data from DHS that breaks down how and where border crossers and illegal aliens are being released into the U.S. interior.

“How many aliens have been transported by either DHS or contractors to a final destination by plane, train, and bus throughout the country since January 1, 2021? Please provide the final destination for each mode of travel,” Johnson writes:

According to recent data, CBP has “processed” 273,396 aliens using 8 U.S. Code Title 8 from January 1, 2021 through August 31, 2021. This total includes aliens that were dispersed into the United States with Notices to Appear (NTA), Notices to Report (NTR), and via parole. Based on those 273,396 processed aliens, please provide a breakdown of how many were given an NTR and how many were paroled. [Emphasis added]

Johnson is asking for the data from DHS on a monthly basis and wants a response from Mayorkas no later than November 2. Other congressmen and Senators who have asked for immigration data from Mayorkas have been met with silence from the agency.

The level to which the Biden administration is releasing border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior is enormously overwhelming compared to the population totals of some American cities and towns.

For instance, the data suggests that Biden has released a foreign population into the U.S. interior this year that exceeds the number of residents living in Tampa, Florida; Staten Island, New York; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Cincinnati, Ohio; and New Orleans, Louisiana, among others.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.