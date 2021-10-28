Longtime Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin alleges in her upcoming memoir that a U.S. Senator sexually assaulted her while she was in her 20s.

Obtained by the Guardian, an excerpt from Abedin’s memoir, Both/And: A Life in Many Words, details how a U.S. Senator forced himself on her after attending a dinner in Washington, D.C. Abedin refused neither to name the senator nor list his political party and the state he represented. Abedin did not even specify if the alleged senator still serves in the U.S. Congress.

The incident allegedly happened after she met the mysterious senator at a Washington dinner attended by other lawmakers when he invited her out for a walk and then up to his apartment for some coffee. After telling Abedin to make herself “comfortable on the couch,” the senator then made his move.

“In an instant, it all changed. He plopped down to my right, put his left arm around my shoulder, and kissed me, pushing his tongue into my mouth, pressing me back on the sofa,” she writes in the memoir.

Admitting she felt “so utterly shocked,” Abedin then pushed the senator away, surprising him to the point that he apologized for having “misread” the situation. After the senator pleaded with Abedin, she allegedly “walked out.”

“Then I said something only the twentysomething version of me would have come up with—‘I am so sorry’—and walked out, trying to appear as nonchalant as possible,” she writes.

When Abedin and Hillary Clinton crossed paths with the senator on Capitol Hill several days later, Clinton allegedly cut him off, “as if she knew I needed rescuing even though I’d told her nothing about that night.”

According to Abedin, the media circus over the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh prompted her to remember the incident. As Breitbart previously reported, Abedin also detailed in her memoir how her husband, disgraced Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-NY), lied to her for several days about the leaked lewd photo that torpedoed his career.