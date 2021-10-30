Mike Carey, a former Army officer and energy executive, is running in a special election to take on Democrat Congresswoman Alison Russo and change the course of President Joe Biden’s energy policies.

Carey is running for Congress in Ohio’s 15th Congressional District.

Carey appeared on Breitbart News Saturday and talked to host Matthew Boyle about what’s at stake in his special election this Tuesday.

LISTEN:

“But what we are seeing for the first time really, and I think this is indicative of what you’re seeing in Virginia and maybe in New Jersey, but Republicans are so energized to go to the polls, and so your listeners are out there today,” Carey told Boyle.

Carey went on to talk about the Republican early voting advantage, which typically swings towards Democrats. “What we’re seeing is voting numbers for early voting for Republicans, which, you know, usually for the Democrats, that’s where they make up most of their votes in absentee ballots in early voting,” Carey said. “We are leading that and the numbers that came in this morning to me, we’re ahead 19% on early voting and absentee.”

Carey expressed support for the political energy he’s seen across the country, and he also highlighted the importance of school board elections, noting that they “really have energized people.” He continued, “this whole rush to push in Critical Race Theory, these unisex bathrooms, all the things that I think to most people that just doesn’t seem like the right thing to do.”

It’s not just Republicans who are energized, Carey says He’s also noticed an uptick in energetic independents. “I do believe we’re going to take back the house in ’22. Without a doubt, and I think given the nature and given where Biden has put us… I think Republicans are ready for a change, and they’re motivated, and not just Republicans but independents.”

Boyle commented how Carey’s special election takes place this Tuesday alongside the gubernatorial election in Virginia. Boyle asked Carey what a win in Virginia would mean for Republicans nationwide.

Carey, however, did not think it would be a win for only Republicans. Rather, it would be a victory for Americans.

“You’re saying that the victory, you know, for Republicans, I truly believe it’s going to be a victory for Americans,” Carey said. He also mentioned that he thinks “people are fed up with” the Democrat rule of Biden, Pelosi, and their cronies.

When talking about Critical Race Theory, Carey touched on how remote learning allowed a lot of parents to get a first hand look at what goes on in their children’s classrooms. Carey told Boyle, “But when you look at COVID, and you look at how many of our our children had to learn remotely, and many of us would have been able to actually sit and watch what our children are being taught in the classroom via the laptop, computer, whatever. It it wasn’t until we actually were able to watch every single day and realize some of the things that they were being taught and I think people finally … they’ve had enough,” he continued.

Boyle discussed the inflation crisis currently happening throughout the country, and Carey broke down the importance of the massive trillion dollar spending bill and its impact. To make the numbers relatable, Carey broke it down in seconds. “I want you to acquaint, equate these numbers to time. So if you look at one million seconds, and people can think about this, a million seconds of your life equates to 11 days. One billion seconds equates to 32 years,” Carey said. “One trillion seconds, it actually represents 32,000 years. That is a big number. So when people say wow, maybe we won’t go with 3.5 trillion, maybe we’ll go with 1.1. That is way too much money.”

Boyle noted that Carey went to college on an ROTC scholarship before becoming a military officer. He then asked the Ohio candidate more about his background growing up and what inspired him to get involved in politics. Carey told Boyle that working in the Ohio State House in the 1990s when the U.S. Congress passed the Contract with America was his first introduction into politics.

“But what really, really got me was President Trump. I mean, I had the opportunity to meet him in 2016, worked very closely with his administration,” Carey said. He then discussed Trump’s impact on America’s energy independence. “I worked very closely with the administration on pushing back on all these environmental extremists, things that, you know, that Obama had put in place. And really, I mean, President Trump pushed America to be energy independent.”

Carey criticized the Biden administration for being reliant on foreign powers for our energy. “The president of the United States begging OPEC to produce more oil when we we can do that here, but you can’t when you cancel the Keystone pipeline. You can’t when you’re trying to say we’re going to put a federal moratorium on leases in on the government lands in the West.”

He also mentioned that Biden’s disastrous energy policies pushed him towards running for Congress. “But truly what inspired me was that the fact that I’ve seen what they have done to the industry that I’ve represented. At one point in time, America produced 1.2 billion tons of domestic coal.” He continued, “This year, we’re going to be down to about 435 to 475 million tons. So that literally took an industry from 2018 to where we are in 2021 to a third of the size.”

Boyle talked briefly about the Washington establishment’s desire to push radical climate change regulations before Carey interrupted to note that China is notably absent from these big climate meetings. “Guess who’s not there? China’s not there,” he told Boyle when talking about Biden meeting in Europe with global leaders to discuss climate change.

Carey also criticized Biden’s administration for setting unrealistic goals regarding fossil fuels. “He wants to have a policy by eliminating fossil fuels by 2035,” he said. “Not even the state of California has a policy that says they’re going to eliminate all carbon-based fuels by 2035.”

Carey concluded the interview by calling his opponent “a rubber stamp for Nancy Pelosi.”

“My opponent would not only be a rubber stamp for Nancy Pelosi, she’s going to she is going to caucus with “the Squad.” She and AOC, they’re right in line with each other,” he said.

“I mean, she’s not from Ohio, number one. I mean, she’s from outside the state. She works for a liberal think tank in Washington, DC. And you know, and she’s taking those liberal values and a think tank organization and she’s trying to push them on the people,” Carey concluded.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.