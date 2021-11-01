World Coronavirus Deaths Pass 5M as China Not Held Accountable

World coronavirus deaths passed five million on Monday as China has yet to be held accountable for the chaos unleashed on the world, nearly two years after the start of the pandemic.

According to Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center, global deaths topped five million on Monday, standing at 5,002,179. The figure represents roughly two percent of the over 246 million cases reported globally to date.

However, as the AP noted, the current death toll “is about equal to the populations of Los Angeles and San Francisco combined.”

As of Monday, the 28-day deaths figure stood at 197,166. Overall, 740,000 of the virus casualties stem from the United States, and China, the virus’s place of origin, has yet to be held accountable in any meaningful way.

Health officials detected the virus in November in Wuhan, China, but Chinese officials hid the severity of the outbreak and illness from the world. What is more, early on in the pandemic, the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) continually echoed Chinese propaganda, claiming there was “no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the virus.”

“Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China,” the W.H.O. asserted on January 14, 2020. Even after it began to concede to reality, the organization asserted that the outbreak was traced to an “animal source,” and it continued to say that “person-to-person transmission” outside of China had been “limited”:

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China🇳. pic.twitter.com/Fnl5P877VG — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 14, 2020

An animal source seems the most likely primary source of this novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak, with some limited human-to-human transmission occurring between close contacts. pic.twitter.com/L57VUr5d3z — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 19, 2020

To date, new #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) person-to-person transmission outside of #China has been limited. WHO Situation Report 30 January 2020 https://t.co/C2NiCkexo7 pic.twitter.com/1z5sef0drw — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 30, 2020

Over the weeks, the W.H.O. continued to go to bat for China, even commending the communist country’s response to the virus. W.H.O. official Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the time:

Too much has been written & said about my praise for [China]. I have given credit where it’s due & I will continue to do that, as I would for any country that fights an outbreak aggressively at its source to protect its own people & the world, even at a great cost to itself.

In February 2020, he went as far as saying that the “measures #China & other countries have taken have given us a fighting chance of containing the spread of the #coronavirus.”

"The measures #China & other countries have taken have given us a fighting chance of containing the spread of the #coronavirus. We call on all countries to continue their containment measures, while preparing for community transmission if it occurs"-@DrTedros #COVID19 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 21, 2020

Then, in May 2020, a leaked intelligence report indicated that China covered up the virus outbreak in Wuhan to the “endangerment of other countries.”

As Breitbart News reported at the time:

The report, a product of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance of the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zeeland, found that the Chinese regime went about “disappearing” whistle-blowing doctors, censored news about the outbreak, destroyed samples of the virus in laboratories, and refused to hand over samples to international scientists, delaying the ability to manufacture a cure for the virus. The intelligence dossier, leaked to Australia’s Saturday Telegraph, found that as early as December 31st Communist officials began censoring terms such as “Wuhan Unknown Pneumonia”, “Wuhan Seafood Market”, and “SARS variation”. On January 1st the wet market in Wuhan was closed and disinfected with bleach, thereby eliminating the possibility of understanding the origin of an outbreak there.

To date, China has continued to hide the origins of the virus, despite “all of the evidence” pointing to labs in Wuhan, as noted by several lawmakers including Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR).

“I think all of the evidence points towards those labs in Wuhan, and if we find out that that’s the origins of this virus, then China really needs to pay,” Cotton said in May.

“They haven’t paid enough yet for unleashing this plague on the world. I don’t think that China’s going to reveal what happened in those labs anytime soon,” he continued.

“I think they’re going to continue to try to cover it up, and if that’s the case, I think it’s reasonable for the American people to draw the conclusion that China is covering up an accident in those labs,” he added.

As more Republican lawmakers, including Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL), call for investigations into the origins of the virus and U.S. involvement in funding the Wuhan lab, China is denying “further examinations of the origins of the coronavirus in China, flatly rejecting calls by the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) for a renewed probe into the source of the virus.”

Stunningly, 98 percent of Chinese youth blame the U.S. for worsening the pandemic, according to a Chinese government poll.