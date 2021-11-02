Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), the House Republican Conference chair, told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement that President Joe Biden’s economic crises created a Thanksgiving “turkey tax.”
Stefanik spoke to Breitbart News after Biden admitted that the first Thanksgiving under his administration will feature skyrocketing prices.
During his trip to the United Nations climate summit, Biden admitted that inflation and rising prices are “hurting families.”
Stefanik revealed to Breitbart News that the House Republican Conference will launch the “Turkey Tax” campaign highlighting how Biden has increased prices for Americans hoping to celebrate Thanksgiving in the following weeks.
The messaging also follows as Biden’s congressional majority plans to plan a $1.2 trillion so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill, or the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and a $1.75 trillion infrastructure bill, or the Build Back Better Act.
Inflation has soared so high under the Biden administration that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) has demanded to know how the Build Back Better Act would contribute to the deficit and inflation.
House Democrats have also demanded to have a Congressional Budget Office (CBO) or Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) score to understand how the bill will impact the nation’s debt.
Chairwoman Stefanik’s messaging campaign noted:
- The price for a 15 pound turkey is UP 27%.
- The price for a Costco pumpkin pie is UP 17%
- The price for a three-pound bag of Russet potatoes is UP 13%.
- The price for a two-pound bag of carrots is UP 47%.
- The price for apples are UP 7.8%
- The price for cranberries are UP 5.2%.
- The price for biscuits are UP 4%.
- The price for mixed vegetables is UP 3.8%.
- That’s not all as the price for a gallon of gas is UP 60% nationally from a year ago.
- Airfare prices are also expected to jump by 18% over the next two months.
- Families will also be paying even more to heat their homes this holiday season, with home heating bills projected to rise by as much as 54% compared to last winter.
Stefanik’s “Turkey Tax” messaging arose as a measure of underlying inflation found that inflation rose to 5.1 percent or the highest level since 1990.
She added, “That is why the House Republican Conference is launching Biden’s #TurkeyTax highlight the historic holiday season inflation caused by Biden’s failed Far Left policies.”
Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.
