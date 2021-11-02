Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), the House Republican Conference chair, told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement that President Joe Biden’s economic crises created a Thanksgiving “turkey tax.”

Stefanik spoke to Breitbart News after Biden admitted that the first Thanksgiving under his administration will feature skyrocketing prices.

During his trip to the United Nations climate summit, Biden admitted that inflation and rising prices are “hurting families.”

Stefanik revealed to Breitbart News that the House Republican Conference will launch the “Turkey Tax” campaign highlighting how Biden has increased prices for Americans hoping to celebrate Thanksgiving in the following weeks.

“This year’s Thanksgiving meal is expected to be the most expensive in the history of the holiday, and President Biden and House Democrats’ failed policies are the reason why Americans will be paying more,” House Republican Chairwoman Elise Stefanik explained to Breitbart News. “Democrats’ reckless spending, supply chain, economic, energy, and labor crises are driving the higher prices Americans will be paying for Thanksgiving this year. Inflation is taxation and simply put, Joe Biden has created a Turkey Tax on all Americans. Instead of addressing these crises facing Americans, Biden and House Democrats are pushing for the most radical agenda in American history, which will only exacerbate these crises.”

The messaging also follows as Biden’s congressional majority plans to plan a $1.2 trillion so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill, or the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and a $1.75 trillion infrastructure bill, or the Build Back Better Act.

Inflation has soared so high under the Biden administration that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) has demanded to know how the Build Back Better Act would contribute to the deficit and inflation.

House Democrats have also demanded to have a Congressional Budget Office (CBO) or Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) score to understand how the bill will impact the nation’s debt.

Chairwoman Stefanik’s messaging campaign noted:

Stefanik’s “Turkey Tax” messaging arose as a measure of underlying inflation found that inflation rose to 5.1 percent or the highest level since 1990.

She added, “That is why the House Republican Conference is launching Biden’s #TurkeyTax highlight the historic holiday season inflation caused by Biden’s failed Far Left policies.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.