Women Power Glenn Youngkin Virginia Governor Victory

Women powered Republican Glenn Youngkin’s victory to the Virginia governor’s mansion on Tuesday evening over Democrat Terry McAuliffe, according to an NBC exit poll.

According to the poll, white women went for Youngkin by 58% — 15 percentage points more than for McAuliffe.

NBC News journalist Sahil Kapur said that compared to white women voting for Joe Biden over Donald Trump, 50% to 49%, in 2020.

“A 15-point swing to the GOP with this group,” Kapur tweeted.

Virginia 2020 —> White women

50% Biden (D), 49% Trump (R) Virginia 2021 —> White women

57% Youngkin (R), 43% McAuliffe (D) A 15-point swing to the GOP with this group. (via @NBCNews Exit Polls) — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) November 3, 2021

Kapur followed up with another tweet, predicting “a world of pain” for Democrats, if the statistic “translates nationwide.”

Every race is different, every state is unique, candidates matter, etc. But if a -14 margin with white women translates nationwide, Dems are in for a world of pain. They won the trifecta by breaking even (+2 in 2018) or limiting the damage (-7 in 2020) with this group. https://t.co/2JJq8F4MS8 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) November 3, 2021

The NBC News exit poll showed that 12% percent of black women also voted for Youngkin, as well as 21% of Latino women.

The tweet was met with angry takes from leftwing journalists and commentators.

Leftwing publication The Nation‘s Justice Correspondent, Elie Mystal, quote-tweeted Kapur’s tweet, saying: “I’d make jokes but I don’t want these people to call the cops on me.”

I’d make jokes but I don’t want these people to call the cops on me… https://t.co/780wI73vvB — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) November 3, 2021

Senior writer for The Athletic Stephen Holder tweeted: “Yep. They scared the suburban white women with the usual racism and it worked.”

Yep. They scared the suburban white women with the usual racism and it worked. https://t.co/2moiuA8MNO — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) November 3, 2021

Conservative commentators also found the statistic notable.

Commentator John Cardillo tweeted: “Safety and security matter to moms. Who would have thought it?”

And pundit Emily Miller tweeted: “This is what happens when you close schools for a year and then let the moms see what is being taught.”

This is what happens when you close schools for a year and then let the moms see what is being taught https://t.co/xZVSCa5OEi — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) November 3, 2021

