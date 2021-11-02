Women Power Glenn Youngkin Virginia Governor Victory

NORFOLK, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 25: Political stickers are seen on a woman's cowboy hat at a campaign event for Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin at the Azalea Inn & Time Out Sports Bar on October 25, 2021 in Norfolk, Virginia.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Kristina Wong

Women powered Republican Glenn Youngkin’s victory to the Virginia governor’s mansion on Tuesday evening over Democrat Terry McAuliffe, according to an NBC exit poll.

According to the poll, white women went for Youngkin by 58% — 15 percentage points more than for McAuliffe.

NBC News journalist Sahil Kapur said that compared to white women voting for Joe Biden over Donald Trump, 50% to 49%, in 2020.

“A 15-point swing to the GOP with this group,” Kapur tweeted.

Kapur followed up with another tweet, predicting “a world of pain” for Democrats, if the statistic “translates nationwide.”

The NBC News exit poll showed that 12% percent of black women also voted for Youngkin, as well as 21% of Latino women.

The tweet was met with angry takes from leftwing journalists and commentators.

Leftwing publication The Nation‘s Justice Correspondent, Elie Mystal, quote-tweeted Kapur’s tweet, saying: “I’d make jokes but I don’t want these people to call the cops on me.”

Senior writer for The Athletic Stephen Holder tweeted: “Yep. They scared the suburban white women with the usual racism and it worked.”

Conservative commentators also found the statistic notable.

Commentator John Cardillo tweeted: “Safety and security matter to moms. Who would have thought it?”

And pundit Emily Miller tweeted: “This is what happens when you close schools for a year and then let the moms see what is being taught.”

