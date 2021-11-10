Judge Steps In After Rittenhouse Prosecutor Says Hollow Point Bullets ‘Explode’

Judge Bruce Schroeder, reprimands Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger in his conduct in line of questioning while cross-examining Kyle Rittenhouse during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 10, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three demonstrators, killing two of them, during a …
Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images
AWR Hawkins

Prosecutor Thomas Binger cross-examined Kyle Rittenhouse in court on Wednesday and suggested hollow point bullets are designed to “explode” inside an animal.

“Hollow point bullets are designed to hit the animal that they’re being shot at, let’s say a deer for example, and explode inside that body, correct?” Binger said.

Rittenhouse shook his head left to right and said, “No, I don’t think so.”

Judge Bruce Schroeder then interjected and asked Binger to clarify as to whether he meant “expand” or “explode.”

Judge Bruce Schroeder, right, reprimands Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger, left, in his conduct in line of questioning while cross-examining Kyle Rittenhouse during the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 10, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three demonstrators, killing two of them, during a night of unrest that erupted in Kenosha after a police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back while being arrested in August 2020. Rittenhouse, from Antioch, Illinois, was 17 at the time of the shooting and armed with an assault rifle. He faces counts of felony homicide and felony attempted homicide. (Photo by Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images)

Judge Bruce Schroeder, right, reprimands Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger, left, in his conduct in line of questioning while cross-examining Kyle Rittenhouse during the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 10, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Photo by Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images)

At that point, Binger rephrased his question and asked Rittenhouse what “a hollow point bullet would do if it were shot…at a deer?”

Binger’s emphasis on ammunition came after Rittenhouse had already confirmed that his AR-15 was loaded with full metal jacket (FMJ) bullets, rather than hollow points.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkinsa weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.