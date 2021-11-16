NRCC Poll: Joe Biden’s Approval Drowning in Key Swing Districts

President Joe Biden’s approval in key swing districts is underwater by double digits, a National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) survey released Tuesday revealed.

According to the memo, a majority of voters in battleground districts disapprove of the job Biden is doing — 52 percent. Forty-two percent approve, representing a net approval of -10 percent.

Additionally, less than half of the 42 percent who approve of Biden, 20 percent, “strongly” approve of his job performance. Meanwhile, 42 percent of the 52 percent who disapprove of Biden do so “strongly.”

Biden is even suffering with his base in terms of enthusiasm. While 85 percent of Democrats approve of his job performance, just 43 percent “strongly” approve.

Biden’s approval rating among independents, specifically, is even more devastating, as they disapprove by a 26-point margin — 31 percent approving and 57 percent disapproving. Of those, 10 percent “strongly” approve of Biden. Far more, 45 percent, “strongly” disapprove.

Joe Biden's job approval number plunged to 38 percent in the far-left Washington Post's most recent poll. https://t.co/fi0WKCN3T4 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 14, 2021

Notably, a plurality of voters in these battleground districts oppose Biden’s radical Build Back Better plan, including independents, who “are a net 18-points opposed” to the agenda, per the NRCC memo.

Coinciding with the president’s plummeting ratings is the fact that Republicans have what the NRCC described as a “decisive advantage” on issues most important to voters — border security, jobs and the economy, and inflation/cost of living.

“These were the only three issues to register in the double-digits,” NRCC found.

Per the survey:

When combining the economic concerns most important to voters (jobs and economy, inflation/cost of living, as well as government spending and the national debt), we find 37% of voters are focused on issues related to the economy.

Among these economy-focused voters, a generic Republican leads a generic Democrat by a 2:1 margin (58%- 29%).

When it comes to border security, Republicans hold an astonishing 83-point advantage, 87% Republican to 4% Democrat.

The survey was taken November 6-10, 2021, among 1,000 voters across 85 battleground congressional districts.