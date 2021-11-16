The House will reportedly vote on the reconciliation package between Thursday and Saturday with debate beginning Wednesday.

According to a Bloomberg reporter, Majority Leader of the House Steny Hoyer (D-MD) indicated the Democrat leadership will try to rush the massive reconciliation framework through Congress to avoid a legislative jam. Democrats must fund the government and raise the debt ceiling by December 3.

HOYER says debate on Biden agenda to start Wednesday with vote sometime between Thursday and Saturday — Erik Wasson (@elwasson) November 16, 2021

The massive spend and tax passage, dubbed “Build Back Better,” represents the most radical piece of legislation since Lyndon Johnson’s 1960’s Great Society, which gave the nation Medicare and Medicaid.

The BBB bill is in front of the House. pic.twitter.com/uRqNmB44iP — Natalie Andrews (@nataliewsj) November 16, 2021

President Biden’s reconciliation package is full of far-left goodies. Many of the items include subsidized prescription drugs, enhanced Medicare coverage, two free years of community college, amnesty, free housing, and free child care.

Democrats will proceed to pass the package as they anticipate the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) to score the legislation on or before Friday. The CBO score is expected to cost the taxpayer nearly two times the amount of its projected price tag, $4.91 trillion.

Biden’s expensive reconciliation package is the second measure to be championed by the administration during thirty-year high inflation.

On Monday, Biden signed the $1.2 trillion so-called “infrastructure” bill. The bill was enacted into law largely due to 13 House Republicans and 19 Senate Republicans voting to unlock the bill from Democrat infighting.

5 of the RINOs who voted for the “infrastructure” bill, @BrianFitzUSA, @RepDonBacon, @RepMcKinley, Van Drew, & Chris Smith, retain a “strategy firm” called MAI & Assoc. The owner, Michael Ingaro, also happens to be a lobbyist for AFLCIO & Comms Workers of America Union. Swamp. — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) November 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Biden’s expansive Build Back Better agenda is very unpopular in battleground districts across the country. A Tuesday poll revealed Biden’s agenda only is supported by 39 percent of voters and 31 percent among independents:

Undecided voters also opposed Biden’s agenda by a 14 point margin. Thirty-nine percent oppose while 25 percent support. When respondents heard “informative messages related to policies” within Biden’s reconciliation agenda, 57 percent opposed the entire measure while 37 percent remained supportive.

Some of the least popular items in the package include taxes on natural gas, tax breaks for the wealthy, and illegal immigrant payments for bringing children into the nation.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø